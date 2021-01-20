Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $131.18. 689,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,968,342. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

