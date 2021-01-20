Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $175.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 894.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.95%. The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Taiwan Liposome as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

