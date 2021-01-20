Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.55

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 89211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.52.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$500.67 million during the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products.

