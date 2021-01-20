T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $167.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as high as $159.89 and last traded at $159.88, with a volume of 4228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.48.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.36. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

