T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.52.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.80. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.