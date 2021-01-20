Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Price Target Increased to GBX 515 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYNT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 362 ($4.73).

SYNT stock traded up GBX 7.22 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 432.62 ($5.65). The company had a trading volume of 2,343,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. Synthomer plc has a 52 week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 472.50 ($6.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 443.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 365.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90.

In other Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) news, insider Caroline Johnstone bought 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

