Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health makes up about 1.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. 14,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,241. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock valued at $198,800,919. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

