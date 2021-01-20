Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,365. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The company had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

