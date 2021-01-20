SVB Leerink Weighs in on NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,986,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

