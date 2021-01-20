SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $18,231,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $470.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $474.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.41 and a 200-day moving average of $294.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

