SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 52-Week High at $474.88

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $474.88 and last traded at $463.06, with a volume of 12984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $461.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.75.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.41 and its 200 day moving average is $294.91.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 374,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,114,000 after buying an additional 91,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.