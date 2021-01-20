Suretly (SUR) Price Tops $0.20

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Suretly has a market cap of $47,064.19 and $1,411.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 76.2% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.07 or 0.00516962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00041767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.83 or 0.03791097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

