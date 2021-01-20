Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 243 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 243 ($3.17).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 213.39 ($2.79) on Friday. Superdry plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.80 ($5.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.80.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

