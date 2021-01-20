SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

SPWR stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $143,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

