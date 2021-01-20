SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 116370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,981 shares in the company, valued at $140,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SunPower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SunPower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.43 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

