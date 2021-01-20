Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.41

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 1664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.