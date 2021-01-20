Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. Roth Capital upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $60,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

