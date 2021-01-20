Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Allianz Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,722,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,363,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 345,495.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 815,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.