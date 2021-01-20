Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

SLF stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at $214,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 194.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

