Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.37 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.31.

TSE:SLF opened at C$61.34 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$35.43 and a 12 month high of C$66.44. The stock has a market cap of C$35.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.59. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.35, for a total transaction of C$1,499,295.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,590,607.45. Insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

