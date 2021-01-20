Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 36,590 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,590 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.40% of Echo Global Logistics worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,374 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,956. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $733.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

