Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 12,920 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,459,414.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,631. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,777. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

