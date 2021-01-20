Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.88.

Wix.com stock traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.12. 15,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.84 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.