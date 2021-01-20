Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,360 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. FMR LLC increased its position in Genpact by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,002,000 after purchasing an additional 232,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genpact by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 224,209 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Genpact by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 420,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 2,295.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 141,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. 8,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,481. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.