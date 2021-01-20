Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $22.42 Million Holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122,270 shares during the period. BioTelemetry makes up approximately 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of BioTelemetry worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

BioTelemetry stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

