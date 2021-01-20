Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $13.37 Million Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Dorman Products worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DORM. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.18. 3,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,445. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $100.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.