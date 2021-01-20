Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Vericel accounts for about 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.33% of Vericel worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 13,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,431. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,898,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.