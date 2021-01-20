Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 2,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

About Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

