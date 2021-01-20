Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NYSE:SPH opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $957.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.87.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

