Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.90. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

