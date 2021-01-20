Streamr Hits Market Capitalization of $39.28 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. Streamr has a market cap of $39.28 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00056755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00505397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.85 or 0.03766825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.