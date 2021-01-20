Straumann’s (SAUHY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Straumann presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAUHY traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. 12,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,720. Straumann has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

