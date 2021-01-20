Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.11. Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.92.

In other Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) news, insider Arthur Murray Smolensky sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$36,007.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$229,000.

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

