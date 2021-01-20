Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.49

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 19322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.
SSYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after buying an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123,926 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
