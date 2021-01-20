Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.49

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 19322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

SSYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after buying an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123,926 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

