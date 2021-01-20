StormX (STMX) Market Cap Hits $23.14 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One StormX token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StormX has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a market cap of $23.14 million and $4.07 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00539225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.63 or 0.03897070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012989 BTC.

About StormX

StormX is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling StormX

