Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.