Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

