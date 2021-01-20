Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 120,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. 10,297,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of -604.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.