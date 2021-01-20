Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $311.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

