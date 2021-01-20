Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

