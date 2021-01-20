Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 58,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,099,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,329,967. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

