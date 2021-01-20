Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $112.57. 6,055,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,572. The firm has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

