Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 812,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,102. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $97.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

