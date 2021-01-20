Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 971 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,196. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

