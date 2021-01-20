Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 278 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

