Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 901,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $86,673,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,468,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

