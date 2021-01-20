Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

UNP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

