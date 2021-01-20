Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 175,390 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,390 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $909,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.86. 45,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,532. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $4,334,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

