Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $673,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

