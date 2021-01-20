Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.36 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $144.74. 289,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,316,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $409.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

